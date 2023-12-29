Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $51.53 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 799,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 21.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $51,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $761,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.