Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VIOV stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.71. 104,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

