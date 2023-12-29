Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.25.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,160 shares of company stock worth $27,162,391. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $629.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,941. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $339.28 and a one year high of $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

