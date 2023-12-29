M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $138.32 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

