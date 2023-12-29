Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Down 2.4%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 90,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 591,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

