Nano (XNO) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $152.66 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,843.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00178262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.98 or 0.00618491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00395446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00240619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

