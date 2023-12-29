NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading Up 2.7%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 11,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 435,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

NanoVibronix Trading Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 53.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 227,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

