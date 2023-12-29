NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading Up 2.7%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 11,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 435,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
NanoVibronix Trading Up 7.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix
About NanoVibronix
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NanoVibronix
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.