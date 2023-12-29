NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $3.89 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.89 billion and approximately $293.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00008999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00095793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.78482577 USD and is down -8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $324,829,271.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.