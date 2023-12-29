NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

