NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.25.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

