NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.25.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
