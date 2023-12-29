New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 162,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 333,283 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $12.87.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 70,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 551,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

