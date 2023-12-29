New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.18

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 47289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in New York Times by 9.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 257,210 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 841,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after buying an additional 622,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

