Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,235 shares during the period. Newmark Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. CWM LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NMRK stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 133.35%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

