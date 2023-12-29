NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 197,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,208,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 891,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 57.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

