Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.91. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 164,338 shares.

KIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Nextdoor Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

