Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in December

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

NINTF opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ninety One Group in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

