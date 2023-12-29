Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. NIO makes up about 1.2% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 20,902,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,086,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

