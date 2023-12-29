NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Down 45.1% in December

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NioCorp Developments by 54.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 324,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 114,697 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $145,000.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

Shares of NIOBW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 12,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

