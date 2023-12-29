NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading Down 0.3%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.68 ($17.23) and last traded at €15.86 ($17.43). 22,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.90 ($17.47).

NORMA Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $504.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.76 and a 200-day moving average of €16.31.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

