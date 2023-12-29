North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$34.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

TSE NOA opened at C$27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$17.05 and a 1-year high of C$34.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.36 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4674086 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.17%.

About North American Construction Group



North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.



