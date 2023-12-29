North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.99. 1,777,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $334.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

