North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 174,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,050. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

