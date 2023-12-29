North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $730,000 Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AVDE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 61,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

