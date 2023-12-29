North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,891 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 5.2% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,897. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.