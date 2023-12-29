North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,941 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 141,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,030. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

