North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,822 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,970 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,662,000 after buying an additional 632,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 587,392 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 182,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,317. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

