Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Major Shareholder Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. Sells 11,456 Shares

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 11,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $24,744.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 978,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 2,867 shares of Notable Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $7,196.17.
Notable Labs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTBL opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.00. Notable Labs, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTBL. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Notable Labs in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
About Notable Labs
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.
