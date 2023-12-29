NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 2.4%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 74,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,388,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 127.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

