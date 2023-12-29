Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NMCO opened at $9.92 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,139 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,072,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 84,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.