Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NMCO opened at $9.92 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 4,000 shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Terence J. Toth purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Terence J. Toth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,139 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,072,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 84,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

