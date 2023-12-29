Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,474 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

