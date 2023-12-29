Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $243,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

