Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 34,566 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 65,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PXD opened at $224.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

