Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $246.04 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.09. The company has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

