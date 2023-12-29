Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.