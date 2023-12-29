ODonnell Financial Services LLC Invests $17.43 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 352,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,427,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 9.7% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,046 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

