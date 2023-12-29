ODonnell Financial Services LLC Sells 520 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.1% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.43. 43,006,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,108,719. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.49. The company has a market cap of $789.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

