Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Okta Stock Down 1.0 %

OKTA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.44. 191,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,494. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

