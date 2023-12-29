Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Insider Acquires A$16,398.47 in Stock

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI – Get Free Report) insider Martin Green purchased 745,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,398.47 ($11,155.42).
Martin Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Martin Green acquired 400,000 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$9,600.00 ($6,530.61).
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Martin Green bought 400,000 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,200.00 ($6,258.50).
