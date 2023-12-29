Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.61.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

