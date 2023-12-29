OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.45. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
