Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading 4.3% Higher

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 21,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,053% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Orbital Tracking Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.
About Orbital Tracking
Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.
