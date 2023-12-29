Oxen Market Cap Reaches $8.59 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $8.59 million and $7,484.26 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,993.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00178202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.25 or 0.00621620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00393929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00241180 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,090,836 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

