Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Short Interest Update

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,451,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

