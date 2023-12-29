Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

