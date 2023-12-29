Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $390.00

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 383 ($4.87), with a volume of 107468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($4.89).

Pacific Assets Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 364.46. The stock has a market cap of £465.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,838.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

