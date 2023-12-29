Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $309.00

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 26.12 ($0.33), with a volume of 4793618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.40 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

