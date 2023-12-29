Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $309.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 26.12 ($0.33), with a volume of 4793618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.40 ($0.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 7.2 %

About Pantheon Resources

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of £238.97 million, a PE ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

