Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Up 8.3%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. 585,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 433,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

