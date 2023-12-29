Pariax LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pariax LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 98,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $96.45. 1,024,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,272,691. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

