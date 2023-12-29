Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Boosted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 199,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.66. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

